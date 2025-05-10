Advertisement
JAISALMER CEASEFIRE VIOLATION

Jaisalmer On Edge: India-Pakistan Ceasefire Shattered By Drone Attacks, Blackout Enforced | VIDEO

Jaisalmer Ceasefire Violation News LIVE: Earlier, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri told the media that Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations contacted his Indian counterpart on Saturday afternoon.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 10, 2025, 09:55 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Jaisalmer On Edge: India-Pakistan Ceasefire Shattered By Drone Attacks, Blackout Enforced | VIDEO Pic Courtesy: Twitter/X

Jaisalmer Ceasefire Violation News LIVE: Within hours of announcing ceasefire agreement with India, Pakistan has yet again violated the deal. Heavy shellings, explosions and air raids in several border districts including Jaisalmer, Barmer in Rajasthan and Baramulla in Jammu and Kashmir has been reported. 

PAKISTAN VIOLATES CEASEFIRE 

Pakistan has violated the ceasefire with shellings and air raids in several border districts including Barmer in Rajasthan and Baramulla in Jammu and Kashmir. This comes after US President Donald Trump on Saturday had announced a ceasefire  between the countries and stated that the talks between the countries had been mediated by America.

INDIA AGAINST TERRORISM

India and Pakistan on Saturday worked out an understanding on stoppage of firing and military action. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar noted in a post on X that India will continue its firm and uncompromising stance against terrorism.

"India and Pakistan have today worked out an understanding on stoppage of firing and military action. India has consistently maintained a firm and uncompromising stance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It will continue to do so," he said.

Earlier, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri told the media that Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations contacted his Indian counterpart on Saturday afternoon.

"Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) called Indian DGMO at 15:35 hours earlier this afternoon. It was agreed between them that both sides would stop all firing and military action on land and in the air and sea with effect from 1700 hours Indian Standard Time," he said.

"Today, instructions have been given on both sides to give effect to this understanding. The Directors General of Military Operations will talk again on May 12 at 1200 hours," he added.

(With ANI Inputs)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

