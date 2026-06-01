Thar desert fury: Massive 'Kali-Peeli Andhi' blanks Jaisalmer again; eerie red sky dropping visibility to zero

Rajasthan storm: A gigantic sandstorm hit the Jaisalmer area yesterday, throwing normal activities into complete turmoil for two successive days. There was a cloud of sand covering the entire place, leading to a total blackout due to lack of daylight during the daytime. During the peak period of the storm, the entire sky took a red hue, making visibility zero in several regions.

Often called the 'Kali-Peeli Andhi' (Black and Yellow Storm), the strong dust storm rendered all transport services useless in the area. Nevertheless, people found some solace in the sudden decrease in temperatures, as the region was witnessing a prolonged heat wave before the onset of this storm.

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Weather Update: Why Did Back-to-Back Sandstorms Hit Jaisalmer?

The meteorologists believe that the region had been experiencing an intense heat wave for several days. This phenomenon led to the heating of the ground temperature to such an extent that the air in the upper layers of the sky became extremely hot.

This created a very low-pressure zone within the atmosphere, which needed to be filled by the strong winds from other places.

To cover this vacuum, fast-moving winds from neighboring regions picked up huge quantities of sand from the Thar Desert, creating dust storms.

Western disturbance increases atmospheric unstability

According to the IMD, the Western Disturbance contributed considerably in making this sandstorm happen. Coming from the Mediterranean Sea, the Western Disturbance creates instability due to moisture and changes in atmospheric pressure.

This phenomenon created by the mixing of incoming moist winds with the burning desert air created instability in the atmosphere, which in turn created high-speed sandstorms.

Worst-hit areas & electricity failures

As per Sunday's reports, the thick cloud of dust hit Mohangarh, Sultana, and other areas close to these locations. The heavy winds accompanying the storm blew installations off and damaged electricity poles.

Apart from the inconvenience caused by this incident, the sandstorm put an end to the hot wave prevailing in the area. An advisory has been issued by the authorities recommending people to not travel during extreme weather conditions.

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