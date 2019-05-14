JeM terrorist Abdul Majeed Baba arrested from Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar

Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorist Abdul Majeed Baba has been arrested from Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir and will be produced before the Srinagar Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM). The absconding terrorist, with Rs 2 lakh reward on his head announced by Delhi Police, will then be brought to the national capital on transit remand.

He was arrested on May 11, after tracking for a long time. The team of Special Cell south-western range had been working on the inputs to trace Baba, a resident of Magrepora village near Sopore town of Baramulla district. A Non-Bailable Warrant (NBW) was issued by the Delhi High Court. The team of Special Cell managed to track him in Srinagar and he was arrested in the evening May 11 from Downtown Srinagar.