Jaish-e-Mohammed planning another Pulwama-style convoy attack, warn intelligence agencies

Srinagar: Pakistan-backed terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) is planning to carry out another Pulwama-style terror strike in Jammu and Kashmir in next 3-4 days, intelligence sources have warned.

According to the inputs received by the intelligence agencies, the banned terror outfit is planning to strike ''very soon'', especially after the IAF airstrikes in Pakistan's Balakot which completely destroyed one of its biggest terror training camps.

In the view of the specific inputs, security has been heightened across the state and the security agencies have been directed to remain on high alert mode.

As per the intelligence inputs, the Masood Azhar-led JeM has planned to carry out an IED attack in Qazigund and Anantnag of south Kashmir.

This time, the JeM plans to use a ''Tata Sumo SUV'' to execute its plans.

The warning from the intelligence agencies came a few hours after a grenade attack was carried out at a bus stop in Jammu. One person, a teenager, was killed in the incident, while at least 32 others were left injured.

The security agencies arrested a JeM member in connection with the grenade attack at Jammu bus stand in the evening.

He had confessed to the crime and, during the investigation, revealed that the attack was masterminded by the district commander of Hizbul Mujahideen in Kulgam, Farooq Ahmed Bhatt alias Omar.

The grenade attack at Jammu bus stand came days after a suicide bomber linked to JeM rammed his explosives-laden vehicle into a bus carrying CRPF troopers in J&K's Pulwama district on February 14. The attack resulted in the death of at least 40 CRPF personnel.

The Pulwama attack was one of the worst witnessed by the Jammu and Kashmir in over two decades.