Jaish-e-Mohammed to release preparations video on Pulwama terror attack, warns Intelligence Bureau sources

(Story by Manish Shukla)

New Delhi: Almost a week after terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) released a videos of its suicide bomber Adil Ahmad Dar alias Waqas Commando, who is believed to have carried out the Pulwama terror attack, Indian Intelligence agencies on Thursday claimed that the terror organisation is planning to release few more videos owing responsibility of the attack.

The intercepts picked by the agencies also revealed that JeM will be releasing videos about their preparations of the Pulwama suicide bombing. As per sources, JeM is planning to glorify 20-year-old Adil, who rammed his explosive-laden car into one of the 78 buses of the CRPF convoy on Jammu-Srinagar highway last Thursday.

The reports about JeM releasing more videos on the recent terror attack comes days after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan rejected India's accusations of Islamabad role in the February 14 convoy attack on the CRPF convoy.

Sources say that Jaish apparently believes that through the video, they would be able to recruit more gullible and radicalised Kashmiri youth as suicide bombers and carrying out terror activities against India. About 50 to 60 local Kashmiri youths have been recruited by the JeM in last few months, the intelligence sources said. Fresh intelligence inputs received on Hizb-ul-Mujahideen suggested a surge in infiltration from across the Line of Control (LoC) by its terrorists.

Local support to Hizb-ul-Mujahideen terrorists has also risen in the recent past, the sources warned.

Earlier in the day, the IB sources warned that JeM is planning to carry out more Pulwama-like attacks in the near future. The security forces have been alerted about fresh intercepts on JeM planning more attacks in the days to come.

According to the specific inputs gathered by the intelligence agencies, Pakistan-backed terror outfits like JeM and Hizb-ul-Mujahideen are planning to carry out an IED attack targeting security forces and military vehicles plying on the Chowkibal and Tangdhar routes in Jammu and Kashmir.

Intelligence sources claimed that a green coloured Scorpio vehicle is being prepared to carry out a 'fidayeen' attack very soon.

Intelligence sources claimed that at least 5 to 6 trained 'fidayeen' are ready to infiltrate into the Indian side. They are presently stationed at terror launch pads along the LoC near Gurez sector and waiting for an opportune time.

On Wednesday, top intelligence sources revealed that women and children were recruited by the terror organisation to transfer explosives used in the Pulwama terror attack from one point to another. The explosives were carried from across the border over a period of few months and the actuating mechanism to trigger the explosives were created locally.

On February 14, over 2,000 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel travelling in a convoy of 78 vehicles on Jammu-Srinagar highway was attacked by a vehicle-borne suicide bomber at Lethpora (near Awantipora) in the Pulwama district.