Jammu and Kashmir

Jaish terrorists arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara; grenade, cash seized

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday (November 30) arrested an associate of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist in Kupwara.

A hand grenade and Rs 3.50 lakh were seized from his possession, ANI quoted police as saying.

Earlier this month on November 19, four JeM terrorists were killed in Nagrota in Jammu and Kashmir in an encounter by security forces. 

The forces had seized 11 AK-47s rifles, 3 pistols, 29 grenades, and other devices were seized from them. Later, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the security forces and said they have defeated a nefarious plot to target grassroots level democratic exercises in Jammu and Kashmir.

At present, elections for the District Development Councils are being held in Jammu and Kashmir for the first time. The polls being held in eight phases will conclude on December 19 and the counting of votes be held on December 22.

Jammu and KashmirJaish-e-MohammadTerrorism
COVID-19: Delhi government makes big announcement about supply of vaccine
