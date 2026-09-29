Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Jaishankar flags US ‘insensitivity’ to India’s Pakistan terror concerns, says it impacts Washington-New Delhi ties

Jaishankar flags US ‘insensitivity’ to India’s Pakistan terror concerns, says it impacts Washington-New Delhi ties

Jaishankar also said India's relationship with China was better than it had been in 2025 and better still compared with 2024. However, he cautioned against treating that recovery as a fundamental change in the relationship.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnjali Singh
Published: Sep 29, 2026, 08:51 AM IST|Updated: Sep 29, 2026, 08:51 AM IST
Jaishankar flags US ‘insensitivity’ to India’s Pakistan terror concerns, says it impacts Washington-New Delhi ties
Image Credit: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar (IANS)

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Why is the Caribbean adopting India’s UPI? The massive $267 million economic change you didn't see coming
2
3
4
5