Jaishankar Highlights US-India Trade Pact Talks, Quad Alliance During UK Visit

During his six-day visit to the UK and Ireland, EAM Jaishankar participated in a session titled 'India’s Rise and Role in the World' at the Chatham House think tank in London on Wednesday evening. On the specific issue of tariffs, he noted that Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal is currently in Washington to discuss a bilateral trade pact, following discussions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Trump at the White House last month.

“We had a very open conversation about it (tariffs) and the result of that conversation was that we agreed on the need for a bilateral trade agreement,” he said.

Jaishankar further stated that the US administration under President Donald Trump is moving toward multipolarity, which aligns with India’s interests. He also mentioned that both nations have agreed on the need for a bilateral trade pact.

When asked about his views on the initial weeks of the new US government, particularly regarding Trump's reciprocal tariffs, the External Affairs Minister (EAM) responded, saying, “We see a president and an administration which, in our parlance, is moving towards multipolarity and that is something that suits India.”



“From President Trump's perspective, the one big shared enterprise that we have is the Quad, which is an understanding where everybody pays their fair share… There are no free riders involved. So that's a good model which works,” he said. The Quad alliance consists of the US, India, Australia and Japan.