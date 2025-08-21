Jaishankar Meets Russian Counterpart Lavrov In Moscow; Discusses Strengthening Ties Amid US Sanctions

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar met his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, in Moscow on Thursday to review bilateral relations against the backdrop of US threats of sanctions over India-Russia energy trade.

During the meeting, External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar highlighted that the meeting provided India and Russia with an opportunity to discuss their political relations and bilateral ties. The Russian Foreign Minister highlighted the relationship between New Delhi and Moscow, stating that both countries fully justify the strategic and privileged partnership.

Lavrov’s statement came as Jaishankar travelled to Russia this week to co-chair a meeting of a key bilateral body that oversees trade and economic relations.

EAM Dr S Jaishankar said, "Today's meeting gives an occasion to discuss our political relations as well and also our bilateral ties. ..We now prepare for the annual summit at the end of the year. Our leaders have always given us guidance to take forward our special strategic relationship...."

"We discussed a lot of issues in our bilateral cooperation and found a lot of solutions as well. I want to take bilateral discussions forward so that we have the maximum outcomes when we have the annual summit...The global context for our meeting is provided by the evolving geopolitical situation, shifting economic trade landscape, and our shared goal is to maximise our complementarity..." EAM added.

#WATCH | External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and Russian FM Lavrov meet in Moscow



pic.twitter.com/BVYjxKkbLN — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2025

Amid escalating tensions between New Delhi and Washington over trade disagreements and the Trump administration’s sharp objections to India’s continued defence and energy collaboration with Moscow, senior Indian and Russian officials held high-level discussions in the Russian capital.

During a meeting with Russia’s First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov on Wednesday, India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar called for a forward-thinking and adaptive approach to navigate today’s geopolitical complexities. Emphasising the need for innovation in bilateral ties, he said, “India and Russia should come out with a creative and innovative approach to confront complex geopolitical challenges.”

In his opening remarks, broadcast live, Jaishankar underscored the importance of broadening the bilateral agenda through economic and industrial cooperation. He urged both nations to seek fresh avenues for growth, including expanding the trade basket and boosting joint ventures. “Doing more and doing differently should be our mantras,” he stated.

These remarks were made against the backdrop of a recent strain in India-US relations, after President Donald Trump imposed steep tariff hikes on Indian exports, raising them to 50 per cent, and introduced an additional 25 per cent duty in response to India’s continued purchase of Russian crude oil.

Jaishankar arrived in Moscow on Tuesday for a three-day official visit, aimed at reinforcing strategic ties with a long-standing partner amid global realignments.