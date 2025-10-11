Jaishankar Meets US Ambassador-Designate Sergio Gor, Discusses Strategic Partnership

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met US Ambassador-designate Sergio Gor on Saturday in New Delhi, discussing the India-US relationship and its expanding global significance as the incoming American envoy prepares to formally assume his diplomatic posting.

The meeting at the Ministry of External Affairs marks Gor's first high-level engagement in India since his recent arrival in the country. He is expected to present his credentials at a later date, according to the US Embassy.

"Pleased to meet Ambassador-designate Sergio Gor of the US today in New Delhi. Discussed the India-US relationship and its global significance. Wish him the best for his new responsibility," Jaishankar said in a post on X.

Foreign Secretary Also Holds Discussions

Earlier in the day, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri also met with Gor for what was described as a productive exchange on bilateral priorities.

"Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met US Ambassador-designate to India Sergio Gor earlier today. They had a productive exchange on the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and its shared priorities. FS wished Amb-designate Gor all success for his assignment," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal shared on X.

Building On Earlier Engagement

This is not Jaishankar's first interaction with Gor. The two leaders previously met on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly session in New York on September 24, where they discussed deepening the India-US strategic partnership.

Following that meeting, the US State Department noted: "US Special Envoy for South and Central Asia and Ambassador Nominee to India Sergio Gor met with India's External Affairs Minister Jaishankar on the margins of the United Nations General Assembly. They look forward to further promoting the success of the US-India relationship."

Gor's Vision For India-US Ties

During his Senate confirmation hearing on September 12, Gor outlined his vision for the bilateral relationship, emphasizing India's strategic importance to the United States.

"India is a strategic partner whose trajectory will shape the region and beyond. India's geographic position, economic growth, and military capabilities make it a cornerstone of regional stability and a critical part of promoting prosperity and advancing the security interests that our nations share," Gor told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

He also highlighted the strong personal rapport between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling it a unique strength in advancing bilateral ties.

"As Secretary Rubio said, India is one of the most important relationships our nation has in the world. If confirmed, I will prioritise deepening defence and security cooperation with India," Gor had stated.

Strategic Partnership Amid Trade Tensions

Gor's appointment comes at a time when Washington is working to strengthen ties with New Delhi despite trade tensions, including steep tariffs imposed on India by the Trump administration earlier this year.

In August, President Trump nominated Sergio Gor as the next US Ambassador to India and Special Envoy for South and Central Asian Affairs, underscoring the administration's commitment to the relationship.

His current visit marks another step in strengthening the strategic partnership between the two nations across defence, trade, and technology sectors, key pillars of the bilateral relationship that both countries have prioritized in recent years.

What Comes Next

Once Gor formally presents his credentials to the President of India, he will officially begin his tenure as US Ambassador. The diplomatic protocol typically involves a ceremonial presentation at Rashtrapati Bhavan, after which the ambassador assumes full responsibilities.

