Jaishankar Meets Xi Jinping: India Briefs China On Bilateral Ties Amid SCO Talks

India-China Relations: External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar, along with fellow Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Foreign Ministers, called on Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday. During the meeting, Jaishankar apprised the Chinese President of the recent development of bilateral ties.

In a post on X, Dr. Jaishankar stated that he also conveyed the greetings of President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Chinese President.

“Called on President Xi Jinping this morning in Beijing along with my fellow SCO Foreign Ministers. Conveyed the greetings of President Droupadi Murmu & Prime Minister @narendramodi. Apprised President Xi of the recent development of our bilateral ties. Value the guidance of our leaders in that regard,” he wrote.

Called on President Xi Jinping this morning in Beijing along with my fellow SCO Foreign Ministers.



Conveyed the greetings of President Droupadi Murmu & Prime Minister @narendramodi.



Apprised President Xi of the recent development of our bilateral ties. Value the guidance of… pic.twitter.com/tNfmEzpJGl — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) July 15, 2025

S Jaishankar In China

Dr. Jaishankar arrived in China after concluding his visit to Singapore. He is on an official visit to China to attend the SCO Foreign Ministers Meeting.

On Monday, Jaishankar held a meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi and spoke about the need for a far-seeing approach to bilateral ties and building a stable and constructive relationship.

In a post on X, Jaishankar had informed that he held detailed talks with Politburo Member and FM Wang Yi in Beijing and discussed the need for a “far-seeing approach” to bilateral ties and establishing a stable and constructive relationship.

“Incumbent on us to address aspects related to the border, normalising people-to-people exchanges and avoiding restrictive trade measures & roadblocks. Confident that on the foundation of mutual respect, mutual interest and mutual sensitivity, ties can develop along a positive trajectory. Look forward to attending the SCO Foreign Ministers Meeting in Tianjin tomorrow. India is committed to ensuring good outcomes and decisions,” he had posted on X earlier.

Dr. Jaishankar also met with Chinese Vice President Han Zheng in Beijing on Monday and noted the improvement in bilateral ties. Jaishankar expressed confidence that discussions during his visit will maintain that positive trajectory. He expressed India's support for China's Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Presidency.

Defence Minister’s SCO Meeting In China

This trip of EAM Jaishankar follows visits by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, who had travelled to China in June for the SCO meetings.

According to ANI, Wang Yi is also expected to visit India next month to meet NSA Doval, as part of a planned round of dialogue under the Special Representatives (SR) mechanism aimed at resolving the decades-old boundary dispute.

Galwan Valley Clashes 2020

This is the External Affairs Minister's first visit to Beijing since relations between the two nations soured after the 2020 military clash in Galwan. The standoff between India and China was the worst border clash in over 40 years, resulting in deaths on both sides.

The decision to revive the SR dialogue and other dormant channels was reportedly taken during an exchange between PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of a summit in Kazan, Russia, in October last year.

(with ANI inputs)