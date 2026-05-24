Jaishankar reaffirms New Delhi's 'India first' energy strategy in talks with Rubio

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday stated that India's energy policy remains committed to securing affordable and reliable supplies. Speaking at a joint press conference with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in New Delhi, Jaishankar emphasised that while both nations share a significant alignment, their respective foreign policies remain anchored in their own national interests.

"Where the energy issues are concerned... for our energy security, it's important we have multiple sources, large sources, dependable sources, cheap sources," Jaishankar said, responding to questions on energy policy under the Trump administration.

He noted that the United States "fits the bill in many respects," but added, "So do some other countries."

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Meanwhile, addressing questions regarding energy procurement under the current US administration's "America First" policy, EAM Jaishankar clarified that India operates under a parallel mandate.

"Where the United States is concerned, the Trump administration has been very forthright in putting forward its foreign policy outlook as America First. Now, where we are concerned, we have a view of India first," he said.

"There will be many areas where our national interests are in harmony, and we work together, which is why we have a strategic partnership. There could be some where they don't, in which case we have to manage those situations," he continued.

Central to the discussion was India's approach to energy procurement, which Jaishankar described as a fundamental obligation to its citizens. He outlined a four-point requirement for the country's energy supply lines.

While acknowledging that the US is a key partner in this strategy, he noted that India would continue to diversify its portfolio globally. He issued a clear warning against market interference, and stated, "We don't want to see energy markets distorted; we don't want to see energy markets constricted because it has a cost implication."

"We will continue to diversify and maintain multiple sources of supply at the most reasonable cost because at the end of the day, we have an obligation to our people to provide them energy at affordable and accessible rates," he said.

He warned against market interference, and said, "What we don't want to see, we don't want to see energy markets distorted, we don't want to see energy markets constricted because it has a cost implication."

Asked whether energy was discussed, he confirmed it was. "We discussed that. I certainly expressed the Indian point of view that we strongly believe that energy markets should be left to the market," Jaishankar said.

Also Read: ‘US- India aren't just allies’: Rubio-Jaishankar talks focus on defence, trade deal, critical minerals, Hormuz & Indo-Pacific

Earlier on Saturday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated that Rubio's visit will inject further momentum into the India-USA Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.

(with ANI inputs)

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