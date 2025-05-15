Advertisement
JAISHANKAR

Jaishankar Speaks With Afghanistani Counterpart; Welcomes Rejection Of Pakistani Propaganda

EAM Jaishankar appreciated acting Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi’s condemnation of the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: May 15, 2025, 11:03 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Jaishankar Speaks With Afghanistani Counterpart; Welcomes Rejection Of Pakistani Propaganda Image: ANI

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar held a discussion with Acting Afghan Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi on Thursday on several issues, including the Pahalgam terrorist attack and India-Afghanistan relations. Jaishankar highlighted the key points of the conversation and said he welcomed Muttaqi’s strong rejection of recent attempts to create distrust between India and Afghanistan through false and baseless reports.

In a post on X, he appreciated Muttaqi’s condemnation of the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

"Good conversation with Acting Afghan Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi this evening. Deeply appreciate his condemnation of the Pahalgam terrorist attack." the post read.

 

 

While elaborating on the bilateral discussions, Jaishankar emphasized the traditional friendship between the two countries and reiterated India's continued support for Afghanistan's development needs.

"Welcomed his firm rejection of recent attempts to create distrust between India and Afghanistan through false and baseless reports. Underlined our traditional friendship with the Afghan people and continuing support for their development needs," he added.

He further stated that they discussed ways and means to take cooperation forward.

During the recent tension between India and Pakistan, Pakistan had claimed that Indian missiles had hit Afghanistan. However, this claim was rejected by India’s Foreign Secretary, Vikram Misri, as well as by the Afghan authorities.

