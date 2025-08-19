Jaishankar-Wang Yi Meeting: China Urges India To End Ties With Taiwan; New Delhi Holds Mirror To Beijing

India and China have been working to improve their ties and with the visit of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to New Delhi, the relations got a booster with Beijing lifting curbs on the export of fertilisers and other items. However, China reportedly tried to outsmart India over Taiwan as a Chinese state news agency Xinhua quoted its officials to claim that External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar had conveyed to the visiting Chinese minister that 'Taiwan is a part of China'. However, India was quick to issue a clarification as no official statement was issued by the Ministry of External Affairs.

Chinese Vs India On Taiwan

Notably, if reports are to be believed, Wang Yi urged Jaishankar not to deal with Taiwan. To this, the EAM reminded China that Beijing itself was dealing on the same areas that India have been and thus, ending ties with Taiwan is not possible for India.

Now, India has reacted to the Chinese media's claim saying that there is no change in New Delhi's position on Taiwan. "There is no change in our position on Taiwan. We stressed that like the rest of the world, India has a relationship with Taiwan that focuses on economic, technology and cultural ties. We intend to continue it," ANI quoted MEA sources as saying.

Jaishankar-Wang Meeting

Wang, who arrived in New Delhi on Monday, met with Jaishankar yesterday and co-chaired the Special Representative-level talks on the boundary issue with national security adviser Ajit Doval today. Wang Yi highlighted that India and China had been implementing consensus reached by leaders of the two countries, gradually resuming exchanges and dialogue at all levels, maintaining peace and tranquility in border areas, and enabling Indian pilgrims to resume their pilgrimages to sacred mountains and lakes in Tibet autonomous region.

Highlighting that 2025 marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and China, lessons could be learned from the past, and the two countries should view each other as partners and opportunities rather than rivals or threats, and invest their valuable resources in development and revitalisation.

Xinhua news agency highlighted that Wang Yi said India and China should explore the right ways for neighboring major countries to coexist with mutual respect and trust, pursue common development and achieve win-win cooperation.

Following the talks, Jaishankar took to his X platform to post, "Welcomed Politburo member and Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Delhi this evening. Highlighted that our relations are best guided by the three mutuals - mutual respect, mutual sensitivity and mutual interest. As we seek to move ahead from a difficult period in our ties, it needs a candid and constructive approach from both sides."

Jaishankar further said, "Had productive conversations on our economic and trade issues, pilgrimages, people-to-people contacts, river data sharing, border trade, connectivity and bilateral exchanges. Also exchanged views on global and regional issues."

"Confident that our discussions today would contribute to building a stable, cooperative and forward-looking relationship between India and China," Jaishankar said.

According to sources, China has promised to address India's three concerns, namely rare earths, fertilisers and tunnel boring machines. Wang Yi's visit comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's expected trip to China to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin from August 31 to September 1.