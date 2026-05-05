BREAKING | Jalandhar: Explosion outside BSF headquarters, scooter gutted at BSF Chowk; high alert issued

An intense explosion took place in a parked scooter near the BSF Frontier Headquarters at BSF Chowk in Jalandhar on Tuesday night. With its windows shattered, the entire area was put on alert due to panic that ensued. While the scooter was entirely destroyed, fortunately there were no injuries.

Intense blast shatters windows

The blast occurred at around 8:00 PM on May 5, 2026. It happened at BSF Chowk, where the scooter, owned by Gurpreet, a delivery boy, was parked outside the highly guarded BSF gate. According to eye-witnesses, the intensity of the blast could be felt at least one kilometer away from the spot; in fact, it shattered the windowpanes of an adjacent building and also created a stampede among people shopping at the sabzi mandi next door.

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Police and BSF joint investigation

Commissioner of Police Dhanpreet Kaur Randhawa and other senior police officials rushed to the scene as the area was immediately secured. Both forensic experts and a technical team from BSF were summoned to analyze the debris left behind in order to find out what exactly exploded in the scooter.

"An investigation has begun, and prima facie it appears there was no foul play," CP Randhawa stated. "We are working with BSF teams and forensic experts to identify the trigger. The owner of the two-wheeler is currently being questioned."

Delivery boy scenario

According to the initial investigation, Gurpreet had come to the BSF headquarters to deliver a package to one of its staff members. The explosion happened when he was within the complex. Agencies involved in the investigation are considering the possibility that the blast was caused by an undelivered package that was kept in the vehicle's storage compartment.

Increased security in Jalandhar

After the bomb blast incident, increased security measures have been put in place in Jalandhar’s key installations. In addition, the police are reviewing the camera footage from CCTV cameras around BSF Chowk to identify any suspicious activities that preceded the explosion incident. Although the authorities seem inclined to the technical or accidental angle, they say that everything is being investigated.

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