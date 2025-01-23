Jalgaon Train Accident: Toll Rises To 13, Railway Ministry Announces Ex gratia For Kin — DETAILS

Jalgaon Train Accident: The death toll in the train accident in Maharashtra’s Jalgaon district on Wednesday spiked to 13. Passengers of the Mumbai-bound Pushpak Express train jumped in panic following a false fire alarm. They were tragically run over by another train on the adjacent tracks, officials said.

The tragedy unfolded when passengers onboard the 12533 Lucknow-Mumbai Pushpak Express, fearing a blaze, hastily jumped onto the adjacent tracks and were run over by the oncoming Karnataka Express heading from Bengaluru to Delhi, they said.

As many as 15 other passengers were injured in the accident, which took place between Maheji and Pardhade stations near Pachora town in North Maharashtra's Jalgaon district when Pushpak Express halted after someone pulled the chain around 4.45 pm, Central Railway officials said.

The Railway Ministry has announced ex-gratia of Rs 1.5 lakh each for the kins of the deceased in the accident. "Ex gratia of Rs 1.5 lakh each has been announced for the kins of the deceased in the Jalgaon train accident, Rs 50,000 to the people who are seriously injured and Rs 5,000 to the people who have sustained minor injuries," the Office of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said in a statement.

Following the tragic incident, the injured were admitted to the hospital and are receiving treatment. Jalgaon District Magistrate (DM) Ayush Prasad told ANI, "We received the info of the accident after which the administration immediately came into action and sent the ambulance and other help to the site. The hospitals were activated. The injured have been admitted to the hospital and are under treatment. Post-mortem of the deceased is being done. All the investigation is being done."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed his condolences over the tragic train accident in Jalgaon, Maharashtra, which resulted in multiple deaths and injuries.

"Anguished by the tragic accident on the railway tracks in Jalgaon, Maharashtra. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the speedy recovery of all the injured. Authorities are providing all possible assistance to those affected," the Prime Minister's Office stated in a post on X.