Jamalpur Election Results 2026 winner declared: BJP's Arun Halder beats TMC's Bhutnath Malik by 11,178 votes
Jamalpur Election Results 2026: BJP's Arun Halder has won the Jamalpur Assembly seat in West Bengal's 2026 elections, defeating TMC's Bhutnath Malik by a final margin of 11,178 votes.
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Jamalpur Election Results 2026: Jamalpur has flipped. BJP's Arun Halder has taken this Purba Bardhaman constituency away from the TMC in one of the more closely fought battles of Bengal's 2026 election. Halder polled 99,936 votes against TMC's Bhutnath Malik, who secured 88,758 -- a winning margin of 11,178 votes.
The contest was a straight race from the first round. CPI(M)'s Samar Hazra finished third with 18,732 votes -- a number that will prompt questions about whether the Left vote cost the TMC the seat by splitting the anti-BJP bloc.
Congress candidate Rajib Saha polled 1,656 votes, Independent Biswajit Bag managed 1,545, BSP's Gaurhari Patra got 1,153, Independent Raj Kumar Malik polled 694, and SUCI(C)'s Atasi Pakrey secured 502 votes. NOTA received 1,798 votes — notably higher than several candidates on the ballot.
Arun Halder now heads to the West Bengal Legislative Assembly as Jamalpur's elected representative for 2026.
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