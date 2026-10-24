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  • /Jamia hunger strike enters day 13 amid 'Free Kashmir' graffiti row

Jamia hunger strike enters day 13 amid 'Free Kashmir' graffiti row

The protest continues despite the university forming a committee to draft the students' union's constitution, while a separate graffiti controversy has intensified tensions.

Edited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Oct 24, 2026, 11:15 AM IST|Updated: Oct 24, 2026, 11:18 AM IST
Jamia hunger strike enters day 13 amid 'Free Kashmir' graffiti row
Image Credit: ANI. Jamia students stage indefinite hunger strike demanding the restoration of the Jamia Millia Islamia Students' Union (JMISU).

About the Author

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit is a journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, covering national and international geopolitics with a sharp focus on India–China–Pakistan affairs. He has spent more than two years with India’s largest television news agency, ANI, and over a year with DD News. He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He can be reached at subhrajit.roy@india.com

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Jamia hunger strike enters day 13 amid 'Free Kashmir' graffiti row
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