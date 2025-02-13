Jamia Protest Intensifies As More Than 10 Students Detained Amid Disciplinary Row

Over 10 students from Jamia Millia Islamia University were detained by Delhi Police early Thursday morning for protesting against the university’s disciplinary action against two PhD scholars. The university had issued show-cause notices to the scholars for allegedly organizing a demonstration last year, leading to campus-wide protests.

The protests began on Monday, with students condemning what they called the administration’s "crackdown on student activism." The university, however, accused the protestors of vandalizing campus property, including the central canteen, and breaking the gate of the security advisor's office. University officials claim these acts forced them to take disciplinary action and seek police intervention.

According to police sources, the administration requested authorities to remove the students to maintain law and order. “We removed over 10 students at around 4 am after receiving a request from the university administration. Further, we have deployed heavy police security outside the campus to maintain law and order,” a police official said.

Meanwhile, some protestors gathered outside Kalkaji police station, claiming that 20 students had gone missing after the police crackdown and that officials were refusing to disclose their whereabouts. “Multiple students of Jamia have been detained from the campus at around 5 am. Till now, their location is unknown,” a protestor alleged.

Several protesting students claimed they received suspension letters from the university. One such letter accused students of leading “an unruly and rowdy group” to vandalize university property on February 10. The letter further stated that the students participated in an “unauthorized and unlawful protest” the next day, disrupting campus activities and causing inconvenience to faculty and students.

The suspension notice read: “You are suspended with immediate effect due to your involvement in acts of vandalism, unauthorized and unlawful protests, and defamation of the university. This suspension remains in effect until the outcome of the proceedings of the Disciplinary Committee.”

The university administration defended its actions, stating that a handful of students unlawfully gathered in the academic block since February 10, disrupting classes and blocking access to the Central Library.

“They have violated university rules and were found carrying objectionable contraband items. The administration has taken preventive measures to ensure academic activities continue as normal,” the university said in a statement.

Despite offers from the administration to address student concerns through a committee, protestors reportedly refused to engage with university officials, including the Supervisor, Head, and Dean.

Students' Demands and Disciplinary Review

Student leader Sonakshi told PTI that the protesters have four key demands:

Revoking the show-cause notices issued to the two PhD students.

Repealing the 2022 Office Memorandum that restricts campus protests.

Scrapping the Rs 50,000 fine for graffiti and posters.

Ensuring no future disciplinary action against students participating in protests.

The university's Disciplinary Committee is set to meet on February 25 to review the role of the two PhD students in organizing “Jamia Resistance Day” on December 15, 2024, an annual event commemorating the 2019 anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests.

Following the protests, security has been heightened around the university premises.

“We have deployed one company of paramilitary force and over 100 Delhi Police personnel outside the university premises. The force has been directed to maintain law and order. We are in contact with the university authorities,” a senior police officer said.

The December 15, 2019, anti-CAA protest remains a significant moment in Jamia's history. That day, Delhi Police allegedly stormed the campus and baton-charged students in the library while searching for “outsiders” involved in the demonstrations, leading to nationwide protests against police excesses.