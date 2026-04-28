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NewsIndiaJamia students protest RSS ‘Yuva Kumbh’ event, security tightened
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Jamia students protest RSS ‘Yuva Kumbh’ event, security tightened

Jamia protest: Following the protests, a heavy police presence was deployed outside the campus to maintain law and order. Authorities are monitoring the situation as tensions remain over the event of the RSS centenary programme. 

Written By Simran Akhouri|Last Updated: Apr 28, 2026, 04:52 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Jamia students protest RSS ‘Yuva Kumbh’ event, security tightened

Jamia protest: Students at Jamia Millia Islamia staged a protest on Tuesday against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-linked “Yuva Kumbh” programme held in the campus to mark 100 years of the organisation. 

The protest saw participation from multiple student groups, including the All India Students’ Association (AISA) and the Students’ Federation of India (SFI), who strongly objected to the event. 

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AISA, in a statement, said the RSS has “no place” on the university campus and criticised its historical role. 

Students raised slogans and demanded cancellation of the programme, arguing that such events were inappropriate for a central university space. 

The SFI had earlier termed the permission granted for the event as a “provocation” and sought its withdrawal, citing concerns over campus environment and student safety. 

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Following the protests, a heavy police presence was deployed outside the campus to maintain law and order. Authorities are monitoring the situation as tensions remain over the event of the RSS centenary programme. 

The incident comes amid similar opposition to RSS-linked events in other institutions, reflecting broader student unrest over such programmes in university campuses.

 

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