Jammu And Kashmir: 3 Policemen, 2 Terrorists Killed In Encounter In Kathua

Three police personnel were killed in the Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir during an encounter with terrorists on Thursday. Two terrorists were also gunned down during the encounter. Kathua has become a hotbed for terror activities with civilian killings taking place in the region.

In the ongoing anti-terror operations, five security personnel were also injured and have been shifted to the hospital for treatment.

Around half a dozen militants, suspected to have recently crossed over from Pakistan, were first seen by a local couple in the forests of Saniyal village near the International Border on Sunday evening.

The couple, identified as Ganesh and his wife Jyoti, had gone to collect firewood when they spotted the group. Given the village’s proximity to the border, security officials suspect that these militants are part of a newly infiltrated group.

For the past five days, security forces and police, under the leadership of J&K’s Director General of Police, Nalin Prabhat, have been conducting extensive combing and search operations across multiple areas in the Hiranagar sector.