Jammu And Kashmir: 3 Soldiers Died As Army Vehicle Falls Into Gorge In Ramban

Three soldiers died after an Indian Army truck fell into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban. A rescue operation was carried out by the police, SDRF, Army, and locals.

According to ANI, Vikram Parihar, SHO Batote Police Station, informed that the truck was going from Jammu to Srinagar along with a convoy.

"Three soldiers died when an army truck they were travelling in fell about 200-300 metres into a gorge at Ramban's Battery Chashma. Police, SDRF, Army, and locals carried out the rescue operation. The truck was going to Srinagar from Jammu along with a convoy, and the deceased are being brought to Ramban District Hospital," said Parihar.

IANS reported that the Indian Army vehicle accident occurred at Ramban's Battery Chasma on NH44.

Further details are awaited.

(with agencies' inputs)