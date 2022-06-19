Srinagar: Two terrorists were killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Sunday (June 19), while another gunfight was going on in the Kulgam district that killed another two terrorists. Two anti-terror operations are simultaneously underway in north and south of Kashmir.

IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said, “A Pakistani terrorist affiliated with Lashkar-i-Toiba has been killed, whole two to three terrorists along with arrested terrorists are trapped in an ongoing encounter in Kupwara border district of North Kashmir.” The identity of the second slain terrorist was yet to be ascertained.

Earlier, Kupwara Police launched a joint anti-terrorist operation along with the Army's 28RR on the disclosure of an arrested terrorist Showket Ahmed Sheikh in Lolab area of Kupwara. “During search of hideouts, hiding terrorists fired upon joint search parties and our team also retaliated, in which one terrorist got killed. The arrested terrorist also got trapped. Encounter in progress,” said a police officer monitoring the operation.

Meanwhile, two terrorists have been killed in the encounter that broke out in the Kulgam district of south Kashmir. It's the second gunfight underway in the Valley. The gunfight broke out after Jammu and Kashmir police got specific input about the presence of terrorists in Gujjar Pora, DH Pora area of Kulgam district of South Kashmir.

A police officer said, "A joint team of Police and army launched a cordon and search operation in Gujjar Pora after the input about the presence of terrorists in the area. He said, "As the joint searching party of forces cordoned the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces which was retaliated, and encounter started."

IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar confirming the exchange of fire said "Encounter has started at D.H Pora area of Kulgam. Police and Army is on job. Further details will be shared."

On the other hand, the Handwara Police has arrested three over ground workers (OGW) of Al-Badr terror outfit and recovered arms and ammunitions from them at Wagam crossing on the highway in Kralgund area of Handwara.

A police officer said, "On preliminary questioning, the individuals were identified as Nazim Ah Bhat, Siraj din Khan, and Adil Gull all residents of Khaipora, Kralgund," he added ."On their search, one pistol along with a magazine and eight rounds, besides, two hand grenades were recovered from their possession,".

Officer said the investigation suggests that the trio is affiliated with the banned terror organisation Al- Badr, and that they were assigned task by Pakistan-based handlers to carry out militant acts in the area.

It is pertinent to mention here that 67 encounters have occurred in Kashmir since January this years and security forces have managed to kill 109 terrorists, out of which 31 are Pakistani. However, 16 security personnel and 18 civilians too have lost their lives. While 46 active terrorists mostly hybrid terrorists have been arrested alive, and 189 terrorists' supporters have also been nabbed including today's three terrorist associates.