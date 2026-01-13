Jammu And Kashmir: 5 Government Employees With Terror Links Terminated

In a major move to target the roots of the terror ecosystem and its infrastructure within government machinery, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday terminated the services of five government employees found to have links with terrorist outfits. The action aims at a systemic clean-up of the administration.

Since 2021, LG Sinha has terminated the services of more than 85 government employees who were found to be working for terrorist groups. Over the past five years, the LG administration has emerged as a strategic force behind the systematic dismantling of terror networks in Jammu and Kashmir.

Following a zero-tolerance policy on terrorism, the LG’s emphasis on dismantling terror structures and cleansing institutions through non-kinetic measures is steadily delivering tangible results.

Sources said these active associates, who were planted within government machinery by terror outfits and Pakistan’s ISI, were ticking time bombs. They infiltrated the system over several decades to weaken governance and jeopardise national security.

“Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha launched a major offensive in 2021 to expose and break the backbone of the terror ecosystem. From financiers to foot soldiers, his decisive action dismantled the terror infrastructure,” sources in security agencies revealed.

Details of 5 Government Employees Terminated

1. Mohd Ishfaq (Teacher)

Appointed as Rehbar-e-Taleem and later confirmed as a teacher in 2013, Ishfaq was found working for Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT). Investigations revealed he was in regular contact with LeT commander Mohd Amin alias Abu Khubaib. He was tasked to assassinate a police officer in Doda in early 2022.

He was arrested in April 2022 before executing the plan. Arms and ammunition were recovered. Investigators found he exploited his position to radicalise youth. “Despite being in jail, Ishfaq continues to indoctrinate inmates,” sources said.

2. Tariq Ahmad Rah (Lab Technician)

Tariq was confirmed in the Health Department in 2016. He was influenced by Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) from a young age. His uncle, Amin Baba, was an HM divisional commander.

Investigations revealed Tariq facilitated Amin Baba’s escape to Pakistan in 2005 by arranging shelter and transport. Amin Baba currently operates from Islamabad and coordinates terror activities. Tariq was arrested under UAPA, later released on bail, but intelligence inputs suggest he resumed terror links.

3. Bashir Ahmad Mir (Assistant Lineman)

A PHE employee since 1988, Bashir became an active OGW for LeT in Gurez, Bandipora. He provided shelter, logistics, and intelligence to terrorists.

In September 2021, two LeT terrorists were neutralised at his residence. Arms and ammunition were recovered.

“Individuals like Bashir pose a grave threat to national security,” sources said.

4. Farooq Ahmad Bhat (Field Worker, Forest Dept)

Farooq worked with Hizb-ul-Mujahideen while serving in the Forest Department. He helped plan Amin Baba’s escape using his official ID to evade security checks.

He was arrested in 2024 and released on bail in 2025. “His terror activities continue,” sources confirmed.

5. Mohd Yousf (Driver, Health Department)

Appointed in 2009, Yousf was in contact with Pakistan-based HM terrorists. He procured arms and transported terror funds.

In July 2024, police recovered weapons, ammunition, a grenade and ?5 lakh from his vehicle. “He admitted to receiving instructions from Pakistani handlers,” sources added.

The action was taken under Article 311(2)(c) of the Constitution to purge terrorist influence from government institutions.

“This crackdown aims to restore integrity within government systems,” sources said.

This latest purge follows earlier dismissals of police personnel, teachers and other staff, signalling heightened vigilance amid ongoing security challenges in the Union Territory.