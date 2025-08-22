Jammu And Kashmir Administration Fires Two Employees Over Alleged Terror Links

Khurshid Ahmed Rather, a teacher in the School Education Department and a resident of Karnah, Kupwara, was allegedly working as an Over Ground Worker (OGW) for Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). He was reportedly involved in smuggling arms, ammunition, and narcotics from Pakistan through Line of Control (LoC) routes in Kupwara. Authorities state that during investigations, a huge cache of arms, including AK rifles and pistols, was recovered. Rather is currently lodged at District Jail Kupwara.

Siyad Ahmad Khan, a resident of Kupwara, was an assistant stockman in the Sheep Husbandry Department and is said to have been linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), a proscribed terror outfit. Intelligence agencies reportedly gathered incriminating evidence regarding his involvement in aiding the group. He was arrested in January 2024 while transporting arms in Keran, Kupwara, and an AK-47 was recovered from his possession, and he is also currently lodged in District Jail Kupwara. Khan is alleged to have been actively coordinating with handlers across the Line of Control. These activities are deemed to be detrimental to state security and have resulted in his termination.

These dismissals were carried out under Article 311(2)(c) of the Constitution of India, which permits termination without a formal inquiry if it is deemed necessary in the interest of state security.

The administration stated that the lieutenant governor was satisfied that the employees' conduct warranted dismissal in the interest of national security.

These terminations are part of a broader effort to counter terror infrastructure and those in government potentially linked to terror activities. Law enforcement and intelligence agencies reportedly gathered "incriminating material evidence" against both individuals, suggesting links with the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror outfit.

These alleged links form the basis for their dismissals under Article 311(2)(c). Since August 2020, over 70 government employees have been terminated under this provision due to suspected terror links.

The use of Article 311(2)(c) has drawn criticism regarding due process and potential arbitrary dismissals. Opposing political parties have questioned the fairness and transparency of these actions given the lack of a formal inquiry. Concerns have been raised about the potential for such terminations to increase grievances and stifle dissent.

However, the administration maintains the necessity to dismantle terror support networks and prevent public institutions from being used by those with extremist affiliations. A Special Task Force (STF) was formed in 2021 to examine cases requiring action under Article 311(2)(c).

The terminations these employees is a push to the ongoing efforts to address concerns about individuals within the government potentially linked to terror activities.

