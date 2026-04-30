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NewsIndiaJammu and Kashmir: After 36 Years, Ganesh Temple rituals resume in Baramulla
JAMMU AND KASHMIR

Jammu and Kashmir: After 36 Years, Ganesh Temple rituals resume in Baramulla

For the first time since 1989, Kashmiri Pandits returned to the temple to perform a havan on April 29 and 30—dates that historically drew large cross-community gatherings.

Written By Syed Khalid Hussain|Last Updated: Apr 30, 2026, 08:52 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Jammu and Kashmir: After 36 Years, Ganesh Temple rituals resume in BaramullaImage: Zee News

In a heartwarming development after a gap of 36 years, the revival of the annual congregation at the Ganesh Temple in Kachua village of Baramulla marks a significant step toward restoring the social fabric of the Valley. The temple, located approximately 15 kilometers from Baramulla town, is now being envisioned as a permanent stop on the pilgrimage circuit.

For the first time since 1989, Kashmiri Pandits returned to the temple to perform a havan on April 29 and 30—dates that historically drew large cross-community gatherings. The revival featured a sacred fire ritual on April 29, followed by a special puja on April 30, formally marking the return of these traditions after more than three decades.

Local Muslim residents played an active role in facilitating the event, which Deputy Commissioner (DC) Baramulla, Syed Fakhruddin Hamid, described as a powerful symbol of unity and brotherhood.

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The reopening of the Ganesh Temple in Kachua is part of a broader effort by the Jammu and Kashmir administration, along with local communities, to revive centuries-old spiritual traditions.

Authorities congratulated both Muslim and Pandit communities, noting that their cooperation made the revival possible.

Earlier, on March 26, 2026, the historic Raghunath Temple in Srinagar’s Habba Kadal area was reopened after remaining closed for over 36 years due to insurgency. The 170-year-old temple, originally built in 1857, was renovated under the Smart City initiative and reopened with grand Ram Navami celebrations attended by local residents and Kashmiri Pandits.

The reopening of these temples is being viewed as a sign of returning normalcy and a significant step toward restoring Kashmir’s cultural heritage, reflecting unity and brotherhood on the ground.

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Syed Khalid Hussain

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