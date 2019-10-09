J&K an internal matter of India: New Delhi reminds China ahead of President Xi's visit

Taking a tough stand over the reference to Kashmir during the meeting of Chinese President Xi Jinping with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Raveesh Kumar on Wednesday said that India's position on this matter is clear and no other country should comment on the internal affairs of India.

Responding to a query from media on the reference of Kashmir during President Xi's meeting with Imran Khan, Kumar said, "We have seen the report regarding meeting of Chinese President Xi Jinping with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan which also refers to their discussions on Kashmir."

The MEA spokesperson noted that India’s position has been consistent and clear that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India and China is well aware of New Delhi's stand on this matter.

Earlier on Wednesday, MEA sources said that India does not see Imran Khan's visit to China ahead of President Xi's informal summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as 'hyphenation'. ''It (Imran Khan's China visit) is of no concern to India, news agency ANI quoted govt sources as saying.

Pakistan PM Imran Khan is currently on a two-day visit to China where he held discussion with its top leadership, including President Xi. Imran and Xi held bilateral talks and witnessed the signing of agreements on China's aid to Pakistan and cooperation in maritime law enforcement, culture and infrastructure, in the framework of China's Belt-and-Road initiative.

It is interesting to note that the this is Imran Khan's third visit to China since he became prime minister and the visit comes amid ongoing tensions with India after Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre decided to abrogate Article 370, which granted special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. After the meeting, China issued a statement urging both Pakistan and India to resolve all bilateral issues through dialogue, including Kashmir.