Jammu And Kashmir: Anantnag Police Seize Properties Worth Rs 75 Lakh Belonging To Drug Peddlers

Anantnag police attached properties worth Rs 75 lakhs belonging to the Notorious Drug Peddlers Under (NDPS) Act in Srigufwara and Bijbehara of Jammu and Kashmir.

As part of its ongoing crackdown against drug trafficking, Anantnag Police have attached properties worth Rs 75 lakhs belonging to two notorious drug peddlers under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Acting under Section 68-F of the NDPS Act, police attached a cement-concreted plinth along with one kanal of land belonging to Tariq Ahmad Lone, son of Mohd Maqbool Lone, a resident of Satkipora. The property, valued at approximately Rs 60 lakhs, was identified as illegally acquired through drug trafficking. The accused is involved in FIR No. 48/2019 under Section 8/20 of the NDPS Act, registered at Police Station Srigufwara.

In a separate action, Police Station Bijbehara attached commercial shops belonging to Gulzar Ahmad Rather, son of Gh. Rasool Rather, a resident of Waghama. The attachment was made in connection with FIR No. 227/2024 under Section 8/20 of the NDPS Act, registered at Police Station Bijbehara. The property, valued at Rs 15 lakhs, was confirmed as proceeds of drug-related activities.

These stringent actions highlight Anantnag Police’s firm resolve to eliminate the drug menace and dismantle the financial networks supporting the illicit drug trade. The public is urged to cooperate with law enforcement agencies by reporting any drug-related activities, ensuring a safer and drug-free society.