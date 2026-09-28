/Jammu and Kashmir Assembly passes full statehood resolution amid ruckus and BJP walkout

Amid continuous protests, slogan-shouting, and a walkout by BJP members, the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly on Monday passed a resolution seeking the “immediate and urgent restoration of full statehood” to the Union Territory.
The resolution, moved by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on September 25, was adopted by a majority after nearly three hours of heated debate, with all parties except the BJP supporting it.
BJP legislators remained on their feet throughout the discussion, objecting strongly to the resolution’s references to earlier Assembly decisions of June 26, 2000 (autonomy) and November 6, 2024 (special status). They also took strong exception to Omar Abdullah’s remarks linking the delay in statehood to Pakistan.
Replying to the debate, the Chief Minister said:
“If you maintain that statehood for Jammu & Kashmir will not be restored until the situation improves in Jammu and Kashmir—specifically until terrorism is eradicated—then you are effectively leaving the decision regarding the region’s status in Pakistan’s hands rather than New Delhi’s. This is because the Central Government itself asserts that militancy originates in Pakistan, citing the Mumbai and Pulwama attacks and Pakistan’s role in fueling terrorism here in Jammu and Kashmir for 35 years. By insisting that statehood depends on the guns falling silent, you are essentially making the restoration of statehood contingent on Pakistan’s actions, waiting for them to decide when the violence will cease.”
The remarks triggered sharp reactions from the opposition benches. BJP members accused the Chief Minister of bringing an “enemy country’s name” into the House and questioned the propriety of a UT Chief Minister making such statements inside the Assembly.
National Conference chief spokesman Tanvir Sadiq described the BJP’s stance as unfortunate. “It is very unfortunate because this was a very important subject—the one regarding our statehood. We expected that every resident, every MLA of Jammu and Kashmir would support it, but they didn’t. This showed that if there is any hurdle, if there is any roadblock in statehood, it is from the BJP’s side,” he said.
Sadiq further argued: “Either the situation has normalized, so grant statehood. If they are waiting for the situation to normalize, then Pakistan will never want the situation here to become normal. Are we going to take that decision from across the border, or will the government of this country decide whether the situation here is normal? I feel this would be an injustice to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.”
BJP MLA R.S. Pathania moved a motion against the Speaker, alleging bias and describing the resolution as unconstitutional. He contended that the Assembly could neither direct Parliament to enact a new law nor act as a court of appeal over the Supreme Court’s Constitution Bench judgment. “Your resolution is going straight into the trash bin. Why are you deceiving the people of Jammu & Kashmir?” Pathania said, insisting the Speaker had eroded the constitutional character of the House and must step down.
BJP MLA Dr. Sunil Bharadwaj accused the National Conference-Congress government of using the resolution to divert attention from governance failures, including unemployment and the demands of daily wagers and NHM employees. He said the 2000 autonomy resolution had already been rejected by the Centre and that people wanted solutions, not repeated resolutions. Responding to Omar’s Pakistan remarks, Bharadwaj asserted: “Pakistan and even other countries have no say in the internal matters of Jammu and Kashmir. It is an internal matter of India. Yet these governments remained in power for 70 years. Therefore, people want to ask you: why do you need statehood? Why do you need autonomy?”
BJP MLA Vikram Randhawa targeted Omar directly: “I feel that if Omar Abdullah still has expectations of getting anything from Pakistan, he should recall August 5–6, 2019… He will automatically understand how big of an offense it can prove to be when even the name of an enemy country comes out of the mouth of a UT’s Chief Minister, and that too inside the Legislative Assembly.”
Ten amendments moved by various legislators seeking stronger references to Articles 370 and 35A or the 2000 autonomy resolution were taken up one by one. The movers supported the original resolution while still pressing for their changes. The BJP walked out at the time of voting, and the resolution was declared passed by a majority.
Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather is expected to forward the resolution, most likely to the Prime Minister’s Office. The House was adjourned till Tuesday. This was the eighth day of the 10-day Autumn Session.
The passage of the resolution marks a significant political assertion by the National Conference-led government, even as the BJP maintains that statehood remains a Central decision to be taken “at an appropriate time” and that any attempt to revive autonomy or Article 370-related demands is unacceptable.
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