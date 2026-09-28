/Jammu and Kashmir Assembly passes full statehood resolution amid ruckus and BJP walkout

BJP MLA Dr. Sunil Bharadwaj accused the National Conference-Congress government of using the resolution to divert attention from governance failures, including unemployment and the demands of daily wagers and NHM employees. He said the 2000 autonomy resolution had already been rejected by the Centre and that people wanted solutions, not repeated resolutions. Responding to Omar’s Pakistan remarks, Bharadwaj asserted: “Pakistan and even other countries have no say in the internal matters of Jammu and Kashmir. It is an internal matter of India. Yet these governments remained in power for 70 years. Therefore, people want to ask you: why do you need statehood? Why do you need autonomy?”