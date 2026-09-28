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Jammu and Kashmir Assembly passes full statehood resolution amid ruckus and BJP walkout

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly passed a resolution seeking the “immediate and urgent restoration of full statehood” to the Union Territory amid heated protests and a walkout by BJP legislators.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Sep 28, 2026, 05:44 PM IST|Updated: Sep 28, 2026, 05:44 PM IST
Jammu and Kashmir Assembly passes full statehood resolution amid ruckus and BJP walkout

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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