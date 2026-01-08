Jammu And Kashmir Bans VPN Services Across All Districts To Break Terror Communication

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have imposed a ban on unauthorized Virtual Private Network (VPN) services across all districts of the Union Territory, primarily to prevent their misuse by terrorists and their supporters for encrypted communication. To break the communication network between active terrorists and their supporters, authorities have banned VPN services in all districts of Jammu and Kashmir, citing national security concerns as the primary reason.

The bans were issued by District Magistrates in various districts and extended across the region, including all 10 districts of the Kashmir Valley — Srinagar, Budgam, Shopian, Kulgam, Anantnag, Kupwara, Ganderbal, Bandipora, Pulwama and Baramulla — as well as several districts in the Jammu region.

The orders are typically valid for two months and can be extended, citing national security, public order, cybersecurity threats, and the risk of VPNs being exploited for anti-national or terrorist activities, including communication with cross-border handlers. Enforcement measures include police monitoring, phone checks, registration of FIRs, security proceedings, and action against violators. So far, around 800 to 1,000 individuals have reportedly been questioned across districts.

This measure aligns with heightened security efforts amid reports of suspicious online activity and terror-related threats. Jammu and Kashmir authorities said the ban was imposed in view of national security concerns.

Anshul Garg, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, said, "As you can appreciate, the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir is highly dynamic, and assessments are routinely conducted by the Jammu and Kashmir Police and district administration. In recent times, there have been instances involving anti-national and anti-social elements using networks for illegal activities. To closely monitor such activities, the concerned district commissioners and police counterparts conducted an assessment, leading to the decision to invoke relevant provisions of the BNS. The aim is solely to ensure robust security and bring these elements to justice. There is no other intention behind this measure. It is temporary, being enforced for a couple of months, and the situation will be reviewed regularly. If deemed unnecessary, the restrictions can be lifted even earlier."

Sources in security forces said that intelligence inputs revealed terrorists and their supporters were using VPNs. They added, "VPNs allow encrypted, anonymous communication, which intelligence suggests is being exploited by terrorists, their over-ground workers (OGWs), and sympathisers to bypass surveillance, coordinate activities and communicate with handlers across borders."

The ban aims to prevent unlawful activities, curb the spread of provocative or misleading content, and prevent the revival of terror networks, especially amid ongoing counter-insurgency operations and heightened alerts.

Initially, these orders are valid for two months but can be extended. The ban prohibits general consumers from using VPN applications and services in the affected districts. Police have conducted verification drives and identified hundreds of users, with many individuals questioned so far.

However, some political voices have called the move disproportionate, arguing that it infringes on privacy, freedom of expression and access to information, while affecting ordinary users.

Iltija Mufti, PDP leader, said, "Jammu and Kashmir is engulfed in a sense of hopelessness. VPNs have been banned, and freedom of speech is virtually nonexistent. The current government, which was elected to address these issues, remains silent and does nothing to engage with the people’s concerns. This inaction has deepened the despair among residents."

However, the ruling National Conference believes security agencies must have valid reasons behind the ban.

NC spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar said, "The situation in Jammu and Kashmir is such that security agencies have to make certain decisions. We cannot call this a restriction on freedom of speech."

The Jammu and Kashmir Police, along with other security agencies, are ensuring strict implementation of the ban. Authorities have advised the public to refrain from using VPNs and cooperate in efforts to curb anti-national activities.