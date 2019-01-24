Jammu and Kashmir: Baramulla, once the hotbed of militancy, declared 'terrorist-free'

BARAMULLA: In a major victory for security forces, Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh on Thursday announced that Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir is now terrorist-free.

Singh made the statement just a day after security forces eliminated three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists during an encounter in the district.

“Yesterday’s operation in Baramulla district in which three militants were killed makes Baramulla the first district of Kashmir with no surviving militant, as on date,” ANI quoted Singh as saying.

Three LeT terrorists identified as Suhaib Farooq Akhoon, Mohsin Mushtaq Bhat and Nasir Ahmad Darzi were gunned down on Wednesday in Binner area of Baramulla.

Talking to PTI, a police official said that a cordon and search operation was launched by the security forces in Binner area on receiving information about the presence of militants in the area.

He added that the encounter began after the terrorists opened fire at the security personnel.

It is to be noted that Baramulla district has been the hotbed for terrorist activities.

In 2018, security forces were involved in encounter with terrorists in 12 of the 22 districts of Jammu and Kashmir. A total of 256 militants were eliminated by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir in 2018, out of which maximum (127) were neutralised in south Kashmir. Nine terrorists were killed in Jammu region last year.

According to Singh, 43 terrorists were killed in encounters in Shopian, considered the hub of terrorists in the Valley.

(with agency inputs)