Jammu And Kashmir: Baramulla Police Tightens Grip On Anti-National Elements

Baramulla Police conducted a series of coordinated preventive measures across the district to enhance public safety and address activities linked with anti-national elements.

During these operations, the following actions were undertaken:

1. Three individuals with verified subversive links were summoned and bound down under preventive law.

2. Seven locations linked with OGWs were searched, and seven persons were bound down.

3. Two individuals booked under UAPA (presently on bail) were examined; one was bound down under preventive provisions.

4. Seven UAPA-accused (on bail) were identified for bail cancellation, and two related cases were submitted to the court.

5. 29 CASOs were conducted in sensitive areas to strengthen area domination and surveillance.

6. 244 vehicles were checked at various points to monitor movement and verify credentials

7. 18 SIM vendors were checked

8. Four persons linked with E&IMCO-related activities were examined for compliance with guidelines.

These measures were aimed at preventing potential threats, ensuring adherence to the law, and maintaining an atmosphere of peace across the district.

This comes after a massive explosion at the Nowgam Police Station on November 14, which killed nine people and injured 27 people, including police and forensic personnel.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Jammu and Kashmir Police have classified the event as an accidental explosion. The blast occurred while a joint team was processing and extracting samples from a large cache of 2,900 kg of explosive chemicals and materials (including ammonium nitrate) that had been seized from a terror module a few days prior in Faridabad.

The intensity of the blast was so high that it shook the 5 kilometres of Nougam and police stations, and their adjacent properties were badly damaged. In this explosion a half of the explosive got damaged, some exploded, and some got scattered.