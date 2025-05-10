Jammu And Kashmir Ceasefire Violation News: Pakistan Violates Ceasefire; Shelling Reported In J&K

Jammu And Kashmir Ceasefire Violation News LIVE: Within hours of taking a crucial step toward de-escalation between India and Pakistan standoff, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah shared on social media, confirming that Pakistan has violation the ceasefire in Srinagar.

PAKISTAN VIOLATES CEASEFIRE IN KASHMIR

Omar Abdullah tweeted: What the hell just happened to the ceasefire? Explosions heard across Srinagar!!!

Pakistan has violated the ceasefire with shellings and air raids in several border districts including Barmer in Rajasthan and Baramulla in Jammu and Kashmir. This comes after US President Donald Trump on Saturday had announced a ceasefire between the countries and stated that the talks between the countries had been mediated by America.

INDIA-PAKISTAN AGREED TO CEASEFIRE

Earlier in evening, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri confirmed that Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations contacted his Indian counterpart earlier this and the two sides agreed to halt all military actions--on land, at sea, and in the air--effective from 1700 hours IST.

Misri noted that instructions have been issued to enforce the ceasefire, with another round of DGMO-level talks scheduled for May 12 at noon.

Addressing the press briefing on Saturday, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said, "Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) called Indian DGMO at 15:35 hours earlier this afternoon. It was agreed between them that both sides would stop all firing and military action on land and in the air and sea with effect from 1700 hours Indian Standard Time."

He added, "Today, instructions have been given on both sides to give effect to this understanding. The Directors General of Military Operations will talk again on the 12th of May at 1200 hours.