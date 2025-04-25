Jammu And Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah Backs Suspension Of Indus Water Treaty, Terms It 'Most Unfair'

Expressing strong disapproval over the Indus Water Treaty, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday said the pact which was signed between India and Pakistan in 1960 is the "most unfair document" to the people of the Union Territory.

Addressing the media, Omar Abdullah said, "The government of India has taken some steps. As far as J-K is concerned, we have never been in favour of the Indus Water Treaty. We have always believed that the Indus Water Treaty has been the most unfair document to the people of J-K." Chief Minister also discussed assurances received from the Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the safety of J-K residents in other states.

"It is regrettable that this attack took place and we ensured that whatever issues that were kept in front of us in the meeting, we will work on them. During this meeting, I spoke with the Union Home Minister and he assured me that all steps will be taken to ensure the safety of the people of J-K who are staying in other states...An advisory will be issued by the Home Ministry and the Union Minister also spoke with the Chief Ministers of many states," he added.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting regarding the Indus Water Treaty at his residence in the national capital on Friday evening. Besides the Home Minister and the Union Minister for Jal Shakti, CR Paatil, other senior government officials attended the meeting. Sources told ANI, "India has formally notified Pakistan in writing about the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty."

Sharing his reaction on X after the meeting, Patil said, "The historic decision taken by the Modi government on the Indus Water Treaty is completely justified and in the national interest. We will ensure that not even a drop of water from the Indus River goes to Pakistan."

Debashree Mukherjee, Secretary, Ministry of Jal Shakti, as informed the Secretary of Pakistan's Ministry of Water Resources, Syed Ali Murtaza, about this decision of the Indian government through a letter. India has issued a notice for changes in the treaty. The letter states that the Indian government has given notice to the Pakistani government for amendments to the treaty.

This decision was made at a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) held on April 23, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and attended by Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and External Affairs Minister Jaishankar.

This comes after terrorists attacked tourists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on April 22, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen while leaving several others injured.