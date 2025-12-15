Jammu And Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah Distances National Conference From Congress’ ‘Vote Chori’ Campaign

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has clarified that his National Conference (NC) party, a member of the opposition INDIA bloc, has “nothing to do with” the Congress party’s allegations of electoral fraud by the BJP and the Election Commission. Speaking in Srinagar, Abdullah said that every political party is free to set its own agenda, and the Congress has chosen to focus on this issue.

Addressing reports of political interference in government corporations and departments, he described them as “unfortunate and worrisome” and stressed that such matters must be taken seriously. He highlighted that institutions like the Power Development Corporation (PDC) must operate independently. Referring to allegations of interference by a BJP MLA in a Hydroelectric Power Project, Abdullah emphasised that power projects are of national importance and called for law enforcement agencies to act against anyone obstructing them.

On the tourism front, Abdullah noted that recent tensions have led to cancellations but assured that efforts are underway to revive the sector ahead of Christmas and New Year. He highlighted an upcoming convention by the Adventure Tour Operators Association of India in Srinagar and stressed the importance of snowfall at tourist destinations such as Gulmarg, Pahalgam, and Sonamarg. “We are dependent on help from God. If we do not get a good snowfall at these places, a significant section of tourists will not come here. Beyond that, we are making all efforts to revive tourism,” he said.

Regarding rising airfares, Abdullah acknowledged that the issue is national in scope. “Capping of airfares has been a failure across the country. After the IndiGo crisis, the Government of India issued clear instructions on capping fares, but it did not work. We also suffered because of it, and we do not have a solution for that,” he stated.

Abdullah emphasised that, alongside promoting tourism, restoring public confidence in governance and administration remains equally important, calling for a dual-track approach to stability and growth in the Union Territory.

On administrative matters, he stressed the importance of respecting elected representatives, particularly amid the ongoing Chadoora demolition controversy in Budgam district. “Elected representatives are chosen by the people and must be treated with dignity, consultation, and cooperation in all administrative matters,” he said, adding, “With the support of the local MLA, the administration can find better solutions.”

Touching on international events, Abdullah spoke about the terror attack at Bodi Beach in Australia, which claimed at least 15 lives. He condemned the attack, stating, “The fact is that innocent people were killed. No religion allows you to kill innocent people. I salute the brave man who put his own life at risk and snatched the rifle of the assailant.”