Jammu and Kashmir terrorism

Jammu and Kashmir cop, 3 SSB personnel injured in grenade attack near Srinagar

The injured were shifted to the Police Control Room (PCR) hospital for treatment, said the police. 

At least three Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel and a Jammu and Kashmir policeman were injured on Wednesday in a grenade attack in Nowhatta area of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir, said officials.

The injured were shifted to the Police Control Room (PCR) hospital for treatment, said the police. Police said that the terrorists hurled a grenade towards police personnel in downtown Srinagar in the evening, resulting in the injuries. “The attack took place near the main gate of Jamia Masjid,” an official said. 

Soon after the incident, the area was cordoned off and a search was launched to nab the attackers. 

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

