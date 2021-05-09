हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir: Corona curfew extended till May 17, gathering at marriages limited to 25

The ‘corona curfew’ has been extended by a week in all 20 districts of Jammu and Kashmir. 

Jammu and Kashmir: Corona curfew extended till May 17, gathering at marriages limited to 25
File Photo

New Delhi: The Jammu and Kashmir administration extended the ‘corona curfew’ for a week in all 20 districts of the UT in view of the worrisome surge in COVID-19 cases. 

The curfew will now last till 7 am on May 17. “Corona Curfew imposed in all 20 districts of J&K till 7 am on Monday, 10/5/21 is extended further by 7 days till 7 am on Monday, 17/5/21. The curfew will be strict except for a few essential services,” the administration said in a tweet on DIPR handle. 

Further, the number of people allowed in marriages has been reduced to 25 with immediate effect. While essential and emergency services have been exempted from the restrictions. 

Police and paramilitary forces have put checkpoints on roads in all districts of the UT to curb the unnecessary movement of people. 

Jammu and Kashmir has been witnessing around 5 thousand new COVID-19 cases for the last three days while 60 more people succumbed to the deadly infection. 

Tags:
Jammu and Kashmircorona curfewlockdownCOVID-19Coronavirus
