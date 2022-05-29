Drone, carrying magnetic bombs and grenades, shot down in J&K's Kathua

New Delhi: A drone coming from the International Border side was shot down on Sunday (May 29) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, PTI reported. The drone bomb disposal squad, which inspected the drone's payload, discovered seven magnetic bombs and seven grenades compatible with Under Barrel Grenade Launchers (UBGL) attached to it, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu, Mukesh Singh informed. Singh said a police search party discovered the drone at the border in Talli Hariya Chak area in the morning.

The Pakistani drone was shot down after being hit by the ground fire at the border in Talli Hariya Chak area, Singh said, as per PTI.

"Rajbagh Police Station team was on a normal search when info about the drone was received. The drone was shot down and 7 magnetic type Bombs IEDs and 7 UBGLs (Under Barrel Grenade Launcher) were recovered. We have averted a major incident by recovering this material," Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kathua, RC Kotwal said, as per ANI.

J&K | Rajbagh PS team was on a normal search when info about the drone was received. The drone was shot down & 7 magnetic type Bombs IEDs & 7 UBGLs (Under Barrel Grenade Launcher) recovered. We've averted a major incident by recovering this material: SSP Kathua, RC Kotwal pic.twitter.com/xkajYgO9jy — ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2022

The surveillance has been increased and police search parties were being regularly sent to the area in the wake of the frequent drone activity from across the border.

This comes as Jammu and Kashmir is all set to host the annual pilgrimage to the Amarnath cave shrine, in view of which security has been strengthened in the union territory. Moreover, Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) tags have been made compulsory this year for those undertaking the yatra for security reasons.

(With agency inputs)