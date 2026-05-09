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NewsIndiaJammu and Kashmir: Drug peddlers’ properties worth Rs 3.5 crore seized by police in Srinagar
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Jammu and Kashmir: Drug peddlers’ properties worth Rs 3.5 crore seized by police in Srinagar

 Investigations revealed that the property had been procured through proceeds of the illicit drug trade and was accordingly attached under Section 68-F of the NDPS Act.

Written By Syed Khalid Hussain|Last Updated: May 09, 2026, 09:47 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Jammu and Kashmir: Drug peddlers’ properties worth Rs 3.5 crore seized by police in Srinagar Police attach drug peddlers’ properties in Srinagar. (Photo: Zee News)

As part of the intensified crackdown against drug trafficking under the ongoing Nasha Mukt Jammu and Kashmir Abhiyan, Srinagar Police has attached immovable properties worth over Rs 3.5 crore belonging to three notorious drug peddlers involved in multiple cases under the NDPS Act. In the first action, property worth approximately Rs 80 lakh belonging to a hardcore drug peddler, namely Shahid Mushtaq Dar, son of Mushtaq Ahmad Dar and resident of Barthana, Qamarwari, was attached under Section 68-F of the NDPS Act. The property was found to have been acquired through proceeds generated from illicit drug trafficking activities.

In another significant action, Police Station Nowgam attached the property of drug peddler Mehrajuddin Ganie, son of Mohammad Ismail and resident of Wagoora, who is involved in FIR No. 156/2025 under Sections 8/20 of the NDPS Act registered at PS Nowgam.

Properties attached under NDPS Act

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The attached property comprises 18 marlas of land, a single-storeyed residential building, and a cow shed situated under Survey No. 273 at Wagoora, Tehsil BK Pora, valued at approximately Rs 1.50 crore. Investigations revealed that the property had been procured through proceeds of the illicit drug trade and was accordingly attached under Section 68-F of the NDPS Act.

Further, in connection with FIR No. 08/2026 under Sections 8/21 and 29 of the NDPS Act registered at Police Station Saddar Srinagar, a double-storeyed residential house worth approximately ₹1.20 crore belonging to accused drug peddler Tawqeer Ahmad Mir, son of Late Feroz-u-Din Mir and resident of Rawathpora, Baghat Barzulla, was attached under Section 68-F of the NDPS Act in the presence of the Executive Magistrate, Chanapora, and independent witnesses.

Anti-drug trafficking operation in Jammu and Kashmir

Earlier, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said that it registered 153 cases under the NDPS Act during the first four months of 2026 and arrested 147 individuals allegedly involved in narcotics-related crimes in Anantnag district. The large-scale operation, aimed at dismantling drug networks, led to significant seizures, property attachments, and action against illegal cultivation across the district.

Officials described the operation as part of a sustained campaign to dismantle drug networks and curb substance abuse across the district. The crackdown resulted in the seizure of over 372 kilograms of contraband substances, including cannabis powder, ganja, charas, and poppy straw, along with smaller quantities of brown sugar, heroin, and hundreds of intoxicant tablets. Authorities estimated the total market value of the recovered drugs at over Rs 48 lakh.

In a bid to tackle the supply chain at its roots, police also destroyed illegal narcotic cultivation spread across nearly 190 marlas of land. “This is a significant step toward preventing the production and distribution of drugs at the source,” an official statement said.

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Syed Khalid Hussain

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