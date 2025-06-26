An encounter between security forces and terrorists erupted today in the Kuru area of Basantgarh in Udhampur district. The ongoing operation, codenamed "Operation Bihali," comes just a week ahead of the annual Amarnath Yatra pilgrimage, heightening security concerns in the region.

The White Knight Corps of the Indian Army, in a post on social media platform X, confirmed the engagement: "Op BIHALI. Based on specific intelligence, a joint operation was launched by #IndianArmy and @JmuKmrPolice in the Bihali area of #Basantgarh. Contact has been established with #terrorists. The #operation is currently in progress."

Op BIHALI

Based on specific intelligence, a joint operation was launched by #IndianArmy and @JmuKmrPolice in the Bihali area of #Basantgarh.



Contact has been established with #terrorists. The #operation is currently in progress.@adgpi@NorthernComd_IA pic.twitter.com/bEbi8O0bu1 — White Knight Corps (@Whiteknight_IA) June 26, 2025

The gunfight's timing is critical, with the Amarnath Yatra scheduled to commence on July 3 and conclude on August 9. Thousands of pilgrims are anticipated to embark on the pilgrimage to the holy Amarnath cave shrine during this period.

Security agencies, including the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police, have been meticulously planning multi-layered security arrangements for the Yatra. This encounter underscores the persistent challenges faced by security forces in maintaining peace and ensuring the safety of both locals and pilgrims in the region. Further details regarding the operation are awaited.