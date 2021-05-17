Jammu and Kashmir face COVID-19 vaccine shortage, record zero vaccinations

Srinagar: Kashmir recorded zero vaccinations on Sunday (May 17) despite Centre claiming to be sending vaccine doses to the states on a daily basis.

Jammu and Kashmir has been recording a huge spike in COVID-19 positive cases and deaths and the Government is saying that the only way to face it is to get vaccinated.

But in Kashmir not a single person has been vaccinated in the last five days as seen in the media bulletin.

The official data released in the evening showed nil in all categories of vaccination in the valley, the data for Jammu region however showed around 9000 vaccinations given.

People at the vaccination centres in kashmir complained of non availability.

Sources on the ground say that there were no vaccines available in the valley for the public as the doses have mostly run out.

The vaccination data for around last week is abysmally low, with most days drawing a blank. This has left scores of people in lurch who desperately want to get vaccinated.

Amarjit Kour, a government employee said, “I and my father are visiting this vaccination Center from last one week but are not able get even first dose they everyday say us to come after few days.”

“My father is daily wage worker and also ill, so he needs it,” she added.

Another government employee Ruhi said “I am visiting this Center regularly but they every time say to me we don’t have vaccines, what should we do? We are employees and vaccination is compulsory for us. They don’t even tell exact date when vaccine will be available”



Ironically Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has set a timeline of 10-days for achieving the target of 100 per cent vaccination of 45-plus age group with the first dose.

Many, however, question the fact that this will only be possible when adequate number of vaccines will be kept available in J&K.