Jammu And Kashmir: First Auto Freight Train Reaches Kashmir, Delivers Over 100 Cars from Haryana

The first-ever auto freight train carrying over 100 vehicles from Haryana has reached Kashmir, marking a historic milestone in the region’s automotive logistics. Experts believe that rail freight connectivity with the rest of the country will provide a major boost to the local economy.

The inaugural consignment of cars began its journey at the railway siding in Manesar, Haryana, and traveled more than 850 km to reach the newly inaugurated railway terminal in Anantnag, South Kashmir. The train utilized the recently completed Udhampur–Srinagar–Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project, crossing the world’s highest railway arch bridge over the Chenab River on its way.

This new service eliminates the practice of using drivers to transport cars by road from Jammu, ensuring vehicles now arrive in factory-new condition. It is also expected to reduce congestion on the Jammu–Srinagar national highway.

The auto freight train follows a series of freight operations enabled by the completion of the USBRL. On August 9, the very first general freight train carrying cement from Punjab arrived at the Anantnag Goods Shed. Since then, freight trains have also delivered the Army’s winter supplies, fresh fruit, and other essential goods to the Valley.

The 272-km Udhampur–Srinagar–Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) passes through the districts of Udhampur, Reasi, Ramban, Anantnag, Pulwama, Budgam, Srinagar, and Baramulla. The project features the world’s tallest railway bridge over the Chenab River, standing 359 meters above the riverbed, and India’s first cable-stayed railway bridge over the Anji Khad.

The 272-km Udhampur–Srinagar–Baramulla Rail Link Project, launched in 1997, became fully operational after nearly 28 years. The project was completed in multiple phases, with the final phase inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, June 7, 2025.

