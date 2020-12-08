Jammu and Kashmir: Fresh snowfall causes closure of Srinagar-Leh Highway, Mughal Road

Fresh western disturbances that hit Jammu and Kashmir on Monday (December 7) changed the weather in Kashmir valley. Traffic on Srinagar-Leh highway and Mughal Road connecting Kashmir to rest of country was closed by authorities because of heavy accumulation of snow on many places of highways. However, Srinagar- Jammu highway is till now open.

A traffic official said, “Heavy snow have accumulated on Srinagar-leh and Srinagar poonch ( Mughal road ) we have to close the vehicular traffic on both highways” he added that traffic on srinagar- Jammu is still plying but in a very slow speed because of huge jam caused by slippery road.”

Kashmir's famous ski resort Gulmarg received 1.5 feet snow , Pehlgam 7 inches, Tangmarg Light snowfall, Marwah 2 inches, Warwan 4 inches, Mughal road 2 feet and zojila pass 10 inches.

IMD have already issued Orange alert for hilly areas of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh Ladakh. Earlier, the IMD had predicted light to moderate snow with isolated heavy falls reported from a few places of Kashmir and Zojila area.

“Weather is most likely to deteriorate further during next 24-36 hours in both Kashmir and Ladakh. Widespread snow /rain in plains of Jammu is most likely during above period. This Snow/rain most likely to disrupt surface traffic especially on Zojila, Mugal Road, Banihal-Ramban axis and other such vulnerable spots," said the IMD statement.

IMD also issued warning of heavy snowfall at isolated places on higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.