Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik says 'killing terrorists not a solution', hints at new 'rehabilitation offer'

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Thursday said that loss of anyone’s life, even if the person is a terrorist, troubles him. The Governor said that he wants the terrorists to be brought back to the mainstream and for this purpose, he is making attempts to give them an “offer” from the government.

According to Malik, terrorism is in the mind and not in the gun, and he wants all “children” to return to the mainstream.

At the same time, Governor Malik lauded the security forces, saying that they had done a commendable job in the past few months. He added that since he became the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, he has made all attempts to provide maximum possible facilities to the security personnel.

This comes just days after Malik had targeted former J&K chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti, claiming it was a “political compulsion” for her to talk to the terrorists.

He had made the remark in response to Mehbooba Mufti threatening the Governor-led administration of “dire consequences” if families of terrorists were harassed by police.

Reacting to the former chief minister's statement, Malik had said, “I do not mind what Mehbooba has said because she is my friend’s daughter. But one thing is clear that speaking for militants is their compulsion in view of upcoming Assembly elections.”

“We have nothing personal against families of militants and strict instructions have been issued to the government forces to be careful during counter insurgency operations,” the Jammu and Kashmir Governor had further said.

Meanwhile, in a major achievement for security forces, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh on Thursday claimed that Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir “is terrorist free”.

Singh made the statement just a day after security forces eliminated three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists during an encounter in the district.