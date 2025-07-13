Jammu And Kashmir Govt Launches New Rehabilitation Drive For Terror Victims

After a painful wait of 35 years, victims of terrorism in Kashmir have finally begun to receive long-awaited justice. Thousands who have suffered immense loss and neglect for decades are now hopeful for a brighter future, thanks to a new rehabilitation initiative launched by the Jammu and Kashmir administration.

Fahmida and her daughter Daraksha’s long struggle ended after nine years of hardship. In 2016, their family’s sole breadwinner, Fayaz Ahmad, a shopkeeper in North Kashmir’s Rafiabad area—was dragged out of his home and shot multiple times by terrorists who accused him of being an “Indian agent.” Since then, Fahmida had been struggling to support her two children, relying on relatives for survival.

Today, Fahmida walked out of the Baramulla University Hall with an appointment letter in her hands and tears of relief in her eyes.

“I got justice after nine years. I am thankful to the LG. I can't describe how we survived—we were entirely dependent on relatives. My husband was taken in 2016 by three people who entered our house, locked us in, and shot him outside. Since then, we had no support. Today is a new beginning,” said Fahmida Begum.

Her daughter Daraksha added, “This is a very important day for us. Our family has suffered a lot since 2016 with no source of income. Now that Manoj Sir has provided us with this opportunity, we are grateful. My mother struggled to play both roles—father and mother—and gave us an education. This step should have been taken much earlier. There are many like us who have suffered. We welcome this move.”

It wasn't just a happy day for them. At the Baramulla University Hall, hundreds of terror-affected families wore similar expressions of relief and hope.

Adil Ahmad and Syed Farooq Ahmad, two young men from Kupwara, shared equally painful stories of loss and survival. Both lost their loved ones in the early 1990s and are now finally seeing the light of justice.

Adil Ahmad Sheikh recalled, “I was just a child when terrorists entered our house in 2004 and killed four of my family members, including my pregnant mother. We were accused of helping the security forces.

Since then, my relatives and neighbours took care of me. I have seen many governments come and go, but none addressed our plight until now. I thank the LG, who is the first to raise our issue in 20 years.

Everyone here is a terror victim, and today our hopes are high.

Syed Farooq Ahmad said, “I was six months old when my father was taken from our home and tortured for three days before his body was dumped in Handwara Chowk in 1992. My mother fought for justice but died before getting any. I later pursued the case, but it remained stuck in the DC office, always marked ‘under process’. No government helped us. But today feels like Eid. This initiative has renewed our hope.”

So far, around 20,000 terror victims across Jammu and Kashmir have been identified for rehabilitation. Their documents are being scrutinised. Many of them will be offered government jobs, while others will receive financial support to start their own businesses.

In the first phase of this initiative, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha handed over appointment letters to 40 terrorism-affected families during a special ceremony held at the Government Degree College in Baramulla. This is part of a wider plan to provide timely justice and support to families impacted by terrorism.

The scheme focuses on granting government jobs to the next of kin of those killed in terror-related incidents. Each victim’s family carries its own heartbreaking story—whether the loss of a father, husband, or son. Many families lost multiple members at the hands of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism for refusing to support anti-India activities.

LG Manoj Sinha recently acknowledged the long-neglected grievances of terror victims. During a meeting with affected families in Anantnag on June 29, he cited examples such as the assassination of Justice Ganjoo and the Wandhama Ganderbal massacre. He pointed out that in many cases, no FIRs were filed and rightful compensation and land ownership were denied.

“This was not even in my knowledge. I regret that,” LG Sinha said. “Six months ago, I met these families and realized the extent of the neglect.

I called a high-level meeting and ordered that those who are genuinely entitled to compensation and jobs—whose FIRs were filed and properties grabbed—must be supported. Today, 40 such families have been given government jobs, and this process will continue. We’ve set up helplines across Jammu and Kashmir and request all terror victim families to register their cases. We promise fast-track resolution.”

The Terror Victims Rehabilitation Scheme is a targeted effort to provide justice, economic support, and long-term rehabilitation for families of civilians and security personnel killed in terrorism-related incidents. The initiative relies on the existing SRO-43 scheme, which ensures compassionate employment for affected families, while also offering financial aid for economic stability.

The government promises transparency and accountability in implementing the scheme to ensure only genuine victims are supported—correcting past administrative failures where benefits were often misused.

Kashmir has endured more than three decades of violence, and pro-India voices often bore the brunt of terrorist threats and violence. The launch of this initiative is being widely appreciated as a long-overdue step towards healing, justice, and hope.

The Baramulla event marks the beginning of a phased implementation of the scheme across all districts of Jammu and Kashmir. Authorities have already published helpline numbers for victims to register and avail the benefits.