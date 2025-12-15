Advertisement
Jammu And Kashmir: Gunfight Breaks Out Between Joint Forces And Terrorists In Udhampur

Gunshots were heard from the besieged Soan Martha village around 6 pm when the forces launched a search operation to track down the terrorists. This exchange of fire is the third major encounter in the Jammu and Kashmir district. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 15, 2025, 10:28 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Jammu And Kashmir: Gunfight Breaks Out Between Joint Forces And Terrorists In UdhampurPhoto Credit: Representative Image/IANS

A gunfight broke out between the joint security forces and terrorists in J&K’s Udhampur district on Monday evening. The officials informed that gunshots were heard from the besieged Soan Martha village around 6 pm when joint forces launched a search operation to track down the hiding terrorists. 

This exchange of fire is the third major encounter in the Jammu and Kashmir district. 

The terrorists are said to be of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM). A joint team of the Special Operations Group (SOG), the Army, and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is engaged in the operation.

White Knight Corps, in a post on the social media platform X, said, "In an intelligence-based operation, SOG @JmuKmrPolice and alert troops of @IndianArmy have established contact with terrorists in general area of Sohan, Udhampur District. Fire exchanged with terrorists. Operation is in progress."

IGP Jammu, Bhim Sen Tuti, said in a post on X that the contact was made after precise information was received from the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

"Reinforcements have been rushed to the area to strengthen the cordon and neutralise the terrorists. The SOG of J&K Police, the army, and the CRPF are carrying out the operation. Till the last reports came in, intermittent firing exchanges were going on in the area," according to an IANS report, an official informed, adding that two to three terrorists of the JeM are reportedly trapped inside the area surrounded by the security forces.

J&K Police and the security forces have been carrying out aggressive anti-terrorist operations targeting terrorists, their overground workers (OGWs), and sympathisers to dismantle the complete support system of terrorism.

On June 26, Pakistani terrorist Haider, also known as Maulvi, was killed in an encounter, whilst three associates escaped due to poor weather conditions and the challenging terrain of Basantgarh's dense forest.

As per IANS, the Basantgarh area in Udhampur witnesses frequent face-offs between terrorists and security forces.

(with IANS inputs) 

