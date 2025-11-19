'Jammu And Kashmir Has Seen A Lot Of Bloodshed...': Says CM Omar Abdullah

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday emphatically stated that the region has endured enough bloodshed over the past 30 years and expressed a heartfelt desire for an end to the violence. Speaking to reporters ahead of his visit to the residence of Crime Branch photographer Arshad Ahmad, who was killed in the recent Nowgam blast, Abdullah criticized the central government’s assurances post-2019 that such turmoil would cease, lamenting that the situation has not improved.

"What can I say about the current situation? If there is no blast in Delhi, then it is happening here, and innocent people are losing their lives. We want these things to stop. Over the last 30-35 years, J&K has seen a lot of bloodshed. We were told in 2019 that all this would stop. This has to be asked of those who are responsible for security here," he said.

Chief Minister Abdullah added, “Why has it not happened? Those responsible for security should answer. We don’t have control over security,” he said, underscoring the persistent insecurity in the region. He further noted the cyclical nature of violence, saying, “If it is not exploding in Delhi, then it explodes in Kashmir.”

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

In a deeply emotional visit to the village of Chansar in Kulgam district, Chief Minister Abdullah offered condolences to the family of Arshad Ahmad, who lost his life while on duty at the Nowgam Police Station in an accidental blast. Omar Abdullah expressed profound grief on behalf of the government, calling Arshad's sacrifice noble and promising steadfast support to the bereaved family.

“Arshad Ahmad’s commitment to duty will always be remembered. The entire government stands with you in this hour of grief,” Abdullah said. He directed local authorities to ensure that the martyr’s family receives all possible assistance and government benefits without difficulty, emphasizing the state’s responsibility toward families of martyred personnel.

On November 14, explosive material seized during forensic testing exploded at the Nowgam police station near Srinagar. Nine people, including police and forensic personnel, were killed and more than 30 were injured.