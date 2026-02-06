Jammu and Kashmir: Heroin worth crores seized; three from same family held in Srinagar

In a major crackdown, Srinagar Police arrested three alleged drug peddlers belonging to the same family and recovered a large quantity of heroin from their possession, North City Superintendent of Police Showkat Dar said.

Calling it a significant success against narco-terrorism, SP Dar said the arrests were made within the jurisdiction of Police Station Khaniyar.

The accused have been identified as Gulzar Ahmad Mir, his daughter Muskan Gulzar Mir, and his son Ubaid Gulzar Mir. Police said all three were actively involved in drug peddling and were targeting youth in the downtown areas of Srinagar city. The accused are residents of Baghi Roop Singh, Miskeen Bagh, Khaniyar, in north Srinagar.

SP Dar said that acting on specific intelligence inputs, a police team from Police Station Khaniyar intercepted a Scorpio vehicle bearing registration number JK01 AW 8898.

During a thorough search of the vehicle, police recovered a substantial quantity of heroin, a banned narcotic substance worth crores of rupees. The vehicle used in the commission of the crime was also seized.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the accused were involved in supplying narcotic drugs across Srinagar and had generated significant illegal proceeds through drug trafficking. Further links in the supply chain are being investigated, police said.

Sources in the investigation said the seized vehicle was allegedly purchased using proceeds from the illegal trade, and the accused are suspected to have acquired additional properties, which are also under investigation.

Police have registered FIR No. 08/2026 under Sections 8, 21, and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Police Station Khaniyar.

The officer in charge said further investigation is underway to identify both suppliers and buyers associated with the drug network. A detailed financial probe has also been initiated to trace and attach properties acquired through proceeds of crime.

Reiterating a zero-tolerance policy against drug trafficking, police urged the public to cooperate by sharing information related to narcotics to help Jammu and Kashmir Police combat narco-terrorism and work toward making the Union Territory drug-free.