GUREZ SECTOR

Jammu And Kashmir: Indian Army Foils Infiltration Bid, Kills Two Terrorists; Operation Underway

An infiltration bid was foiled by the Indian Army along the LoC near Naushehra Nard in the Gurez sector of Bandipora District. An anti-terror operation is underway. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: Aug 28, 2025, 08:38 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Jammu And Kashmir: Indian Army Foils Infiltration Bid, Kills Two Terrorists; Operation UnderwayPhoto Credit: Representational Image/IANS

The Indian Army on Thursday foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) near Naushehra Nard in the Gurez sector of Bandipora District killing two terrorists. A joint operation was launched by the Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police based on intelligence. 

According to a post by the Indian Army on X, troops spotted suspicious activity in the area and issued a challenge, after which the terrorists opened indiscriminate fire. The troops responded with effective fire, neutralizing two terrorists.

(this is a developing story)

