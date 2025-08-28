Jammu And Kashmir: Indian Army Foils Infiltration Bid, Kills Two Terrorists; Operation Underway
An infiltration bid was foiled by the Indian Army along the LoC near Naushehra Nard in the Gurez sector of Bandipora District. An anti-terror operation is underway.
The Indian Army on Thursday foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) near Naushehra Nard in the Gurez sector of Bandipora District killing two terrorists. A joint operation was launched by the Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police based on intelligence.
According to a post by the Indian Army on X, troops spotted suspicious activity in the area and issued a challenge, after which the terrorists opened indiscriminate fire. The troops responded with effective fire, neutralizing two terrorists.
OP NAUSHERA NAR IV, Bandipora
Based on intelligence provided by JKP regarding likely infiltration attempt, a joint operation was launched by #IndianArmy and @JmuKmrPolice in Gurez Sector. Alert troops spotted suspicious activity and challenged, which resulted in terrorists… pic.twitter.com/Jd6e1uHdpd — Chinar Corps - Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) August 28, 2025
(this is a developing story)
