Jammu And Kashmir: Infiltration Bid Foiled, Two Terrorists Killed At LOC Kupwara

Security forces informed that a major infiltration bid was foiled by alert forces at the Line of Control (LoC), and in the operation, two terrorists were killed.

A top official said, “Two terrorists were killed after security forces opened fire following suspicious movement along the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district during morning hours on Tuesday.

The official added, “The exchange of fire took place in the morning when troops located the infiltrating terrorist, although their movement was noticed near the border fence late night yesterday.”

“The terrorists were engaged in firing, and both were neutralized in the exchange,” the official continued.

A massive search operation is underway in the area to rule out the presence of any more infiltrators.

“The operation is still in progress,” the officer said.

This is the second infiltration attempt of terrorists foiled by the anti-infiltration grid online of control in this month, only on October 4th operation was launched by the Indian Army and J&K Police following intelligence about an infiltration attempt in Gugaldhar. Troops challenged the suspicious activity, leading to a firefight that resulted in the elimination of two terrorists. "War-like stores" were recovered from the encounter zone.

Security officials have noted that infiltration attempts from across the border typically increase ahead of the winter season and heavy snowfall, as the intelligence inputs already suggested. The Army and BSF, and police have heightened security and surveillance along the LoC to prevent such attempts, using hi-tech surveillance systems.

The successful neutralization of the terrorists was a result of timely intelligence inputs received by the security agencies. Therefore, in the last ten days, in two infiltration attempts, security forces have managed to kill 4 terrorists.